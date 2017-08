Are you “regular?” Or “cute, but not handsome?” Oh, are you also between 9 and 12? Then you could be the next, and REAL “Ralphie.”

‘A Christmas Story’ Casting Call: Fox is Looking for Ralphie Parker https://t.co/sTZLKPDuot pic.twitter.com/v44ZytC2iM — ShowbizJunkies (@showbizjunkies) August 22, 2017

Fox is looking for this exact kid to carry their live “Christmas Story” broadcast, which leads to another thing – you also have to be an “excellent” singer, and be able to carry the entire 3 hour show.

Sound like you? Perfect. You can submit your application here.

Good luck! Don’t shoot your eye out.

More here.