Dad Creates App That Makes Texts Impossible To Ignore

From Fox 8 —

A father tired of his son ignoring or failing to see his messages decided to do something about it – he built an app.

Nick Herbert wrote on the ReplyASAP website that he bought his son Ben a phone so they could communicate if something urgent came up.

Ben keeps his phone on silent so his father doesn’t know, according to Herbert, and rarely answers “either because he doesn’t hear the phone, or because (and I’ve finally had to admit this to myself) he may be embarrassed to speak to his Dad in front of his friends.”

How does ReplyASAP work?

When one person sends a text using the app, the recipient will get an audible alert – even in silent mode – until the message is read. The ReplyASAP message will also appear over whatever is currently on the screen.

Adults can use it with each other, too! For instances when something urgent comes up at work, or if you change your drink order last minute that your friend is ordering for you at the bar.

READ MORE ABOUT REPLYASAP HERE