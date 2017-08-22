Watch Andreas Moss Perform At Q104

Born and raised in Sweden, Andreas Moss, has been performing since age nine. The Singer/Songwriter hopes his music “connects on different levels.”

And he says he also hopes that people who want to dig deeper can find something else; a dark history, the stories that are under all the songs – pain and hope in equal measures.

Watch Andreas perform his current single “Stuck In My Feelings” above.

You can also listen to “Stuck In My Feelings” – currently playing on Q104 HD2!

Andreas also was gracious enough to play two other songs for us. Check them out below!

‘Cocaine’

‘Perfect’