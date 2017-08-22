Rosé Pouches Are Like Capri Suns For Grown Ups

What pairs well with the desire for summer to never end and our love of nostalgia? Electric Rosé Wine Pouches!

They look like Capri Sun pouches, but these are definitely for adults only.

Electric Rosé in a pouch: What adults have waited for https://t.co/qdfsI56ZDL — Lansing StateJournal (@LSJNews) August 22, 2017

The wine pouches come in six packs, which equal a bottle and half of wine.

Their size makes them easy to stash in a purse and they don’t require a bottle opener. Plus, they comply with that whole no-glass rule at beaches and parks, so you’re good to go.

You can’t find Electric Rosé everywhere yet, but they are at stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Tennessee, and Georgia so far.

And if you’re not sold on these grown up wine pouches yet, know that a portion of the proceeds for each case goes to Water2Wines, a charity that helps provide clean, sustainable water around the world. So you can do good in the world with every sip. Bonus!!