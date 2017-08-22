Listen To This Little Girl’s Epic Reaction To The Total Solar Eclipse

By Aly Tanner
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

From mashable.com

Everyone reacted differently to Monday’s total solar eclipse.  Some people cheered, some clapped, and some (including one Chicago meteorologist) wept.

However, this Salem, Oregon girl’s utter shock at the celestial phenomenon takes the cake:

As the sky starts to get dark, you can hear the girl start to scream, and question how the once in a lifetime event is even possible.

That video was taken by Danny Sullivan, a journalist who had driven to Salem for a better view of the eclipse.

While you can’t actually see the girl in the video, you almost don’t need to.

Click on the link to his Twitter for a bit more context in a series of tweets!

