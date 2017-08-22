katy perry taylor swift drama, katy perry new music video, swish swish music video

Katy Perry’s New Music Video Trailer is Filled With…Bad Blood!

Watch out Taylor, Katy's coming back.
Katy Perry released a teaser for the upcoming music video to her 4-month old track, “Swish Swish”. The video is expected to come out this Friday. Take a look at the trailer below!

Many have already noted the shade within the trailer aimed at her social rival of late, Taylor Swift. In Katy’s tweet she says, ‘Countdown to Catastrophe’, and in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood video, Taylor’s character was named Catastrophe. Also note the similarity between the guest features in Katy and Taylor’s videos.

Katy’s team, the Tigers, faces off against the Sheep, another direct reference about Taylor Swift. Here’s a tweet about Taylor Swift released in 2014 during the Bad Blood debacle.

 

So far people aren’t really that into Katy’s drama, seeing this as a rather immature and late response to Taylor.

Taylor Swift seems unaffected, preparing to release the lead single from her upcoming sixth album this Friday, previewed with a snake visual.

