Everyone is trying to save trash and be efficient… but is making a muffin out of trash going too far?

A cafe chain named “Joe & The Juice” says “nahh.” In their defense, the trash they use is old juice pulp, so it’s not like they are using dirty dish rags…but still.

They go through 50 lbs of pump a WEEK and they are actually having good success with this in the UK.

This place ain't muffin around! Made from cold-pressed juices leftovers, Pulp Muffins hit the @joeandthejuice menu! https://t.co/iG0EkfvbRr pic.twitter.com/f5nCeyvLaJ — Downtown Alliance (@DowntownNYC) August 17, 2017

Maybe it’s all the millennials.

