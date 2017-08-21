What Could You Do With The Powerball Money?

$650 Million. That all could be yours if you match the Powerball numbers.

Maybe you’re in an office and have a pool going – but then you’d have to split it with Janet from accounting. Or maybe you just happened to pick up a ticket to break a 10 when you were getting gas.

Either way, that’s a lot of money. So what COULD you buy with that?

You could always buy the most expensive home for sale in Hollywood right not – at $10 Million

Or you could also buy a tiger? Actually not that expensive…at $2,000

This is what i do when I'm bored I look up how much it will be to buy a tiger 😂 pic.twitter.com/4cW6LEwrf1 — Hailey🌻 (@hmbirdie601) November 29, 2016

You would even have some left to buy the world’s most expensive car ever sold – at close to $20 Million

Aston Martin DBR1 becomes the most expensive British car ever at record-breaking £17.5m – The Sun https://t.co/tjlSPFKV4y — Lekan (@tirimisiyu2013) August 21, 2017

Regardless what you do, maybe you should pay off those student loans first. No matter what, the government will always want their cut first.

I'm thinking that i should buy a #Powerball ticket during totality. Very rare. Nobody would ever forget that.#totalsolareclipse pic.twitter.com/j2VBACh26w — Jay Diamond (@jaydiamond) August 21, 2017

Maybe if i stare at the sun tomorrow i could prob get super vision powers or win the powerball lotto #eclipse17 — Gummy Bear (@Palacioselking) August 21, 2017

Also hey celebs, stay out of this.