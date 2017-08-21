What Could You Do With The Powerball Money?

By Paul Laux
$650 Million.  That all could be yours if you match the Powerball numbers.

Maybe you’re in an office and have a pool going – but then you’d have to split it with Janet from accounting. Or maybe you just happened to pick up a ticket to break a 10 when you were getting gas.

Either way, that’s a lot of money.  So what COULD you buy with that?

You could always buy the most expensive home for sale in Hollywood right not – at $10 Million

 

Or you could also buy a tiger?  Actually not that expensive…at $2,000

You would even have some left to buy the world’s most expensive car ever sold – at close to $20 Million

Regardless what you do, maybe you should pay off those student loans first.  No matter what, the government will always want their cut first.

Also hey celebs, stay out of this.

