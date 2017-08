Last week, Taylor Swift sent a message to the world by blacking out all of her social media accounts. Today, Swift took to said accounts with a very mysterious video that has fans absolutely freaking out.

When something like this happens, the first thing I do is take to Twitter to see what everyone is saying. Here are some of my favorites:

Taylor Swift right now pic.twitter.com/eKzXFRZwvC — treacherous (@swiftloversx) August 21, 2017

eclipse: "finally, 38 years later it's my time to shiβ€”"

taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/5Q9Y1DsanD — Maxwell Dunn (@maxwdunn) August 21, 2017

Taylor is out here trying to overshadow the #SolarEclipse2017 πŸ‘ΈπŸ’ You can't look directly at the eclipse so keep your eye on @taylorswift13 πŸ‘€ — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 21, 2017

Breaking: Taylor Swift somehow manages to upstage the sun and moon during #SolarEclipse2017 — Will Ganss (@willganss) August 21, 2017

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Taylor swift: a genius, a living legend. pic.twitter.com/rYUibiUcB2 — swift & grande (@twildestdreams) August 21, 2017

can you believe taylor swift aligned the sun and the moon perfectly to create a solar eclipse just so she could release her new album — ryan :$ (@Iustforlove) August 21, 2017