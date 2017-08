We have been waiting so long for some new Kesha tunes, and boy did she deliver.

For the first time since 2010 when she came out with “Animal,” her new album topped the Billboard charts at Number 1, and it really is making waves.

I'll just be over here listening to Kesha's new song Praying on repeat 😭 — Alexis (@alexisccecilia) August 12, 2017

For an artist who has had a tumultuous couple years, it’s great to see her back in the game and ready to take the scene by storm.

Another artist who has gone years before making another number one? Metallica. Seems like she is in good hands.

Kesha performs Praying on the Tonight show https://t.co/B5ylIsEMhY pic.twitter.com/Q2SFp0HsrX — Zesty Jimmy Fallon (@zesty_fallon) August 12, 2017

Oh my god I am a mess….. Watching Kesha emotionally perform Praying knowing all the backstory behind it. Damn. 😭🙌🏻🔥 — 🏡Kevina Monroe (@Shinmaryuu) August 12, 2017

