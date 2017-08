Today is the big day, and if you’re not careful, you can really damage your eyes looking at the eclipse. Didn’t anyone tell you not to look at the sun?

But the great part? You don’t have to scramble to find safe glasses to watch, you can make your own pinhole view kit right at home, and it’s pretty easy!

Follow all of the steps here!

So be safe, don’t let the Sun trick you.

Also, get ready – Cleveland will be in total eclipse April 8th, 2024. Mark your calendars.