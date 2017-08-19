Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 19, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

3. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

4. Attention-Charlie Puth

5. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

6. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

8. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

9. Believer-Imagine Dragons

10. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

11. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

13. Praying-Kesha

14. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

15. Now or Never-Halsey

16. Give Love-Andy Grammar

17. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

18. Versace On The Floor-Bruno Mars

19. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

20. What About Us-Pink

