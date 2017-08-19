Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 19, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
3. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
4. Attention-Charlie Puth
5. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
6. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
8. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
9. Believer-Imagine Dragons
10. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
11. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
13. Praying-Kesha
14. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
15. Now or Never-Halsey
16. Give Love-Andy Grammar
17. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
18. Versace On The Floor-Bruno Mars
19. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
20. What About Us-Pink
