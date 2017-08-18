Solar Eclipse Events And Watch Parties Around Cleveland

Cleveland Museum of Natural History – Throwing an eclipse-viewing party from 1 to 4pm. It’s free to members, non-members must pay for genernal admission ticket.

Great Lakes Science Center – A weekend-long “Stellar Eclipse” party. It’s happening tomorrow – August 21st. There will be fun demostrations and guests can watct the eclipse on the lawn!

Edgewater Park – 12:30-4pm; Eclipse glasses will be provided one per family and there will be various activities for all ages.