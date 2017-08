Want to head to the Q on Wednesday night to see Lady Gaga?

PICTURES: Lady Gaga The Monster Ball Tour 2011 at Quicken Loans Arena

We’ve got your last chance to do so right here on Q104, because, ya know, we’re goo goo for Gaga!

Listen for a Lady Gaga song between 8:30 am and 9:30 am Monday morning with the Jeremiah & Jeff Show.

Hear it, and then call in. 216-578-0104 for a shot to win.

Be the 14th caller, and you’ll win a pair of tickets!