Last Chance To See Ed Sheeran In Cleveland

Limited Number of Tickets to be Released
Due to High Demand for Ed Sheeran Performance at Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS AVAILABLE TODAY
Friday, August 18th at 5:00 p.m. at
THEQARENA.COM

Due to high demand, a limited number of seats for Ed Sheeran’s performance at Quicken Loans Arena on September 9th will be released today, Friday, August 18th at 5:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets ONLY at TheQArena.com

The North American arena tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release

Listen Live