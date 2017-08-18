If You Got A Call Offering You A Free Cruise, You Could Be Entitled To $300

It’s not unusual lately to receive a handful of calls each day from an unknown number. But, there’s one call you might have received that could be worth some cash.

According to fortune.com, Resort Marketing Group, which represents cruise lines like Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, settled a class action lawsuit that alleged the company violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act(TCPA) by spamming thousands of people with recorded telemarketing calls without their prior consent, according to the lawsuit.

Now consumers who received these calls can get up to $300 for each one they got — with a cap at $900 per phone line.

The marketing company violated the TCPA because they did not have the consumers’ permission to contact them.

In other words, that free cruise offer wasn’t legit. So, if you were a victim of this spammy call, you can file to be a part of the class action lawsuit.

Those eligible to submit a claim had to have received a call between July 23, 2009 and March 8, 2014.

If you’re wondering whether you’re eligible to submit a claim, you can file a claim form here before November 3, 2017.