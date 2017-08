In the world of collabs, what could be better than a Shawn Mendes/Ed Sheeran tune? Not much we found out, since it happened recently at a Mendes show.

It all happened in Toronto, as the two sang “Mercy” together that was almost drowned out by the roar of the area – especially considering they only had acoustic guitars.

Mendes has said in the past how much of an influence Sheeran is on his music – so should we expect a full collab soon?

Maybe.

