CONCERT PREVIEW: Coldplay In Cleveland – What To Know

Coldplay will be in Cleveland on Saturday night playing at Quicken Loans Arena, with special guest AlunaGeorge.

Here’s what you need to know if you are headed downtown this weekend!

WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 pm. The band goes on at around 9 pm.

Here’s the set times for a show in Omaha earlier in the week. The times should be similar.

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

1 Center Court Cleveland, Ohio 44115

PARKING: Check out all the parking information here.

WHAT TO EXPECT: This is Coldplay’s 2nd run through the United States on their “A Head Full Of Dreams” U.S. Tour. It’s also their first stop in Cleveland in some time!

When you walk in the door, you’ll be handed a ‘XyloBand.’ It’s a light-up bracelet that enhances the concert experience by lighting up to the beat of every song that Coldplay plays!

The set lasts about 1 hour and 45 minutes, playing songs off the new album and classic hits.

PHOTO: The #ColdplayOmaha setlist on a bed of neon confetti. Birds was played instead of God Put A Smile Upon Your Face #AtlasOnTour pic.twitter.com/on8XdnmKUq — Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) August 15, 2017

Expect an Instagram request from the ‘C’ stage in the audience as well! On Thursday, the band took a request to play Mylo Xyloto’s ‘Us Against the World.’

The ‘C Stage’ is also where the band will generally play some older songs from the early days!

More information from Quicken Loans Arena.