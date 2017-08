Scary moment for those in Trumbull County, as a confirmed touchdown of a tornado happened Thursday evening. The pictures shared are stunning and terrifying:

Photo shared by FOX 8 viewer during tornado warning in Trumbull County pic.twitter.com/3tuhTHQ3jS — fox8news (@fox8news) August 17, 2017

Tornado touchdown Thursday evening in Trumbull County. Seen on Skycam and predicted by @WKBN Storm Team 27 pic.twitter.com/QMK8eedBhj — Dan Martin (@DanMartinWKBN) August 18, 2017

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Trumbull County https://t.co/h3kstbtKq5 via @fox8news — fox8news (@fox8news) August 18, 2017

Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.