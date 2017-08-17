You Can Safely Watch The Solar Eclipse With A Pizza Box

Yes, those good eclipse glasses are sold out everywhere, so the next best thing is make your own viewer.

(That is, of course, unless you’ve booked a spot on the cruise that’s setting sail next Sunday with Bonnie Tyler on board. You know, the one where she’s going to perform “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” DURING THE ECLIPSE??? We can’t even deal.)

Anyway, If you aren’t going to be on that cruise, and you haven’t gotten eclipse glasses, here’s another way for you to safely view the event on Monday:

Pizza Hut has released a video of how to create a viewer with their boxes. If you don’t have the boxes, two pieces of white cardboard — or even paper plates with be perfect substitutes.

Watch this tutorial below!

***Please remember not to look directly AT the eclipse!***