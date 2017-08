Most would say Jennifer Lawrence, right?

NOPE. (She is actually #3 – still not bad).

Happy Birthday to our forever Mockingjay #JenniferLawrence! pic.twitter.com/uVEZoYbRop — The Hunger Games 🔥 (@TheHungerGames) August 15, 2017

Would you be surprised if Jennifer Aniston made the list? Me either – She’s #2 though.

So who is the highest paid actress this year so far?

EMMA STONE!

Emma Stone scored the spot thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in "La La Land." https://t.co/lrQSMdSLKA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 17, 2017

This year to date, she has brought in $26 million, easily putting her atop the list of the highest paid actresses of this year. You can thank La La Land for that, by the way.

Full list here.