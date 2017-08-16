pink vanguard win, MTV 2017 VMAs, Michael Jackson Vanguard Award 2017, Christina Aguilera and Pink

Pink Fires Back at Haters Who Call Her ‘Christina Aguliera’s Backup Singer’

August 16, 2017
Article written by M. Hribar

Fans of pop stars were truly hoping for a Katy Perry or a Lady Gaga Vanguard Award, but the award will be going to Pink!

Past winners include Beyonce, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and Britney Spears. Pink is set to perform on the show which will air on Sunday August 27th on MTV.

But Pink’s win is getting a little bit of heat from fans of Christina Aguilera who believe Aguilera should have won the award. Pink immediately shot back in a series of tweets.

 

Pink has won six VMAs and has been nominated for eighteen. Among her wins is her award for Video of the Year in 2001 for “Lady Marmalade”, Best Female Video in 2002 for “Get the Party Started”, Best Pop Video in 2006 for ‘Stupid Girls’ and Best Collaboration for ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ in 2013.

 

August 16, 2017
