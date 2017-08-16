Pink Fires Back at Haters Who Call Her ‘Christina Aguliera’s Backup Singer’

Fans of pop stars were truly hoping for a Katy Perry or a Lady Gaga Vanguard Award, but the award will be going to Pink!

Past winners include Beyonce, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and Britney Spears. Pink is set to perform on the show which will air on Sunday August 27th on MTV.

But Pink’s win is getting a little bit of heat from fans of Christina Aguilera who believe Aguilera should have won the award. Pink immediately shot back in a series of tweets.

Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I ❤️Xtina, we've made amends…. https://t.co/4lcGu2mySV — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person. — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

And you're fuckin rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos . — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Pink has won six VMAs and has been nominated for eighteen. Among her wins is her award for Video of the Year in 2001 for “Lady Marmalade”, Best Female Video in 2002 for “Get the Party Started”, Best Pop Video in 2006 for ‘Stupid Girls’ and Best Collaboration for ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ in 2013.