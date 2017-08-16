MoviePass: $9.99 For All The Movies In Theater

Have you ever heard of MoviePass? Neither really did we until today! The company is looking to move their monthly fee down to $9.95. So what does MoviePass do? You get to see a movie, in the theater, every day for free! The app pays for every ticket! That’s up to thirty, thirty-one free movies (if you go to the movies that often).

If the U.S. theater accepts debit cards, MoviePass is a valid method of getting in. MoviePass excludes 3D/Imax screens. For 9.95 a month…it sounds like a pretty good deal! Especially because movie tickets currently average at $8.89 a ticket and have doubled over the last two decades.

