Jennifer Lawrence Is Looking For A Drinking Buddy

August 16, 2017 10:18 AM By Morgan
Jennifer Lawrence

Attention all winos! Jennifer Lawrence is looking for someone to drink wine and call her exes with, and it could be you! Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

Jennifer is partnering with Omaze, an online fundraising platform that gives people once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive prizes for supporting charities. One lucky winner will be flown to California with a friend to stay in a four-star hotel, all minor details to the big prize, a “picnic among the vines and play lawn games at the vineyard” with Lawrence.

You can apply here!

