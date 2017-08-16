Guys Are AirDropping Dirty Pics On The NYC Subway

Okay, so yes: nobody would ever really want this to happen to them. But at the same time…it is kind of funny.

So here’s the quick round up: Men on the NYC Subway system are using the AirDrop feature to send pictures of their junk to poor random strangers.

So imagine, you’re riding the subway down to your place of work in Manhattan when a notification pops up that a stranger wants to send you a photo. And then, BAM, a package has arrived. And it’s not just a message package either!

Women aren’t the only victims, and what makes the crimes even more random is that most people never know that there AirDrop feature is on.

Harlem native Frankie Navisch got an invite to ‘Eduardo’s picture’ which came with…well, you know where we are going with this.

“I wanted to punch him in the mouth for carelessly buckshotting genitalia to phones that could potentially be owned by children,” Navisch said. “Was he looking for interaction, or is all he wanted was someone to look at his mini-monstrosity?”

Another picture-reciever came into the iPhone of Britta Carlson. Her phone beeped with the notification that “iPhone 1 would like to share a note with you”. She agreed to see the note only to find it wasn’t a note but a ““a huge close-up picture of a disgusting pe***.”

“It really felt like someone had actually just flashed me.” Carlson added in an interview with Elite Daily.

So what’s our take? Yeah, it’s kind of funny and kind of crazy. But at the end of the day this needs to stop! There’s plenty of hard-working Americans who wouldn’t mind those photos after a couple dates we imagine!

