Listen to the Jeremiah and Jeff Show on Wednesday, August 16th from 5:30 to 10 am for your chance to win a pair of Gavin DeGraw tickets.

Gavin kicks off his ‘Raw’ tour at Ohio Theater in Playhouse Square at 8 pm!

Call in at 216-578-0104 when you hear the prompt to win.

If you don’t win – find out how to purchase tickets here.

Prices range from $25 to $50 for the show.