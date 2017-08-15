Venue Change: I Love The 90s Tour Moves From The Q To West 6th Street

VENUE CHANGE

I LOVE THE 90’S – THE PARTY CONTINUES TOUR

Presented by WRLD Entertainment

Friday, September 15th @ 7:30 PM

MOVED to Cleveland’s Warehouse District on the Outdoor Stage Located at 1212 West 6th Street

The highly successful, best-selling I Love the 90’s Tour will perform on Friday, September 15th at the new location in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on the outdoor stage located at 1212 West 6th Street. Previously purchased tickets for the original venue, Quicken Loans Arena, will now be honored at West 6th Street. Join the chart-topping girl group TLC, along with several 90’s hit makers including Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, BlackStreet, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! for a massive night of nostalgic music in the lively Warehouse District, known for producing incredible festivals and block parties surrounded by the best nightclubs and restaurants in the city.

Tickets are currently on sale for the general public. For ticket details visit http://ilovethe90stour.com or contact music@wrldent.com. For details on the limited number of VIP packages, including exclusive VIP meet & greet packages visit http://www.future-beat.com.

To receive a refund please carefully read the following instructions:

1. Tickets purchased using credit cards via TheQarena.com and charge-by-phone number: Ticket buyers will receive the ticket amount & convenience fee refunded to the credit card that was used. This will be completed within 5-7 business days of the request. Refund requests must be received by Friday, September 8, 2017 at 5:00 PM to obtain a refund. Please call 1-888-894-9424 to request a refund. Because of the move, refunds for parking will be automatic.

2. Tickets purchased using credit cards or cash at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office or at Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations: Ticket holders must bring their tickets and parking pass to the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office between now and Friday, September 8, 2017 at 5:00 PM to obtain their refund. Refunds can be obtained in person during normal Box Office hours. Hours are Monday-Thursday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday: 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM & Saturday-Sunday: CLOSED.

*Please be aware that it is up to the customer to return the tickets and ensure that the refunds are received.