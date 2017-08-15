No Homework! Good Idea?

No homework! At least that’s what Ocala county in Florida is saying, and it’s got some people raising an eyebrow – though the kids don’t really care all that much.

This policy covers 31 elementary schools in the area, but does NOT apply to middle or high schools.

According to research, homework does nothing for young kids, but you know what does? Reading.

So the school’s Superintendent Heidi Maier decided that instead of homework, the students would read aloud with their parents for 20 minutes a night.

Some people are worried this move won’t help the students learn time management. Only time will tell.

