Kings Of Leon Blossom Music Center Show Information

The Kings of Leon tour stops through Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, August 16th in Cleveland!

Both Kings of Leon and Nathaniel Rateliffe and The Night Sweats are taking the stage for fans here in Cleveland! And here’s what you need to know.

Parking: 4:00PM

Plaza: 5:00PM

Gates: 6:00PM

Show: 7:00PM

Set times

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 7:15 pm

Kings of Leon: 8:40 pm

Here’s some additional information from Live Nation Cleveland’s Instagram page!

Mobile Ticketing : Please make sure to screenshot your ticket including the barcode or save it to your passbook/wallet prior to the event to ensure a smooth entry process.

Pick Up and Drop Off: When arriving onsite stay in the far RIGHT LANE. The parking staff will direct you to the Drop Off area at O’Neil Road. For pick up arrive NO LATER than 9PM to be directed to the Parking Lot B Pick Up area. Anyone that arrives AFTER 9PM will wait on Steels Corners Road until directed by the Sheriff’s Dept. to Grass Lot 4.

Permitted Items : Lawn Chairs or Beach Chairs no higher than 9 inches off the ground, Blankets, Umbrellas (36″ or less) , One 20oz Factory Sealed Bottled Water (non-frozen), Purses, Backpacks, Small Binoculars, Non-Aerosol Sunscreen or Bug Repellent & Food in a clear 1 gallon ziploc bag (one per person). Not Permitted : Golf Umbrellas, Large or Oversized Bags, Animals (not including service animals), Wallet Chains, Aerosol Cans (bug spray, hair spray, perfume), iPads or Tablets, Sports Equipment, Wagons, Large Strollers, Picnic Baskets, Coolers, Insulated Bags, Laser Pointers, Glow Sticks, Fireworks or other Incendiary Devices, Alcohol, Weapons, Large Signs, Posters, Flags, Stickers, Markers, Selfie Sticks & Boot Spurs.

Camera Policy: Small non-professional personal cameras are allowed in the venue. Flash photography, video, removable lens or GoPro cameras are not permitted without venue approval. The use of audio video recording is strictly prohibited.