Gavin DeGraw ‘Raw’ Tour Preview: Cleveland

August 15, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Gavin DeGraw, Ohio Theater, Playhosue Square
Gavin DeGraw At Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park - April 17, 2014 (Photo Credit: Katie Cole/CBS Radio)

Gavin DeGraw announced dates for his first-ever “raw” tour across the U.S. – and the tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday night!

The show is at the Ohio Theatre and has a start time of 8 pm.

PICTURES: Gavin DeGraw At Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park – April 17, 2014

The tour will showcase organic arrangements of DeGraw’s entire musical catalog, presenting them in their truest live form.

“This is about connecting with the songs and the audience on a much more personal level,” says DeGraw of the tour.

You can get all your parking and Playhouse Square information from their website here.

We recommend stopping for a drink at Flannery’s before and parking in the Halle Building garage! There’s also valet parking available, and plenty of other lots in the area.

Though this is Gavin’s FIRST stop on the stripped down tour, we gathered some set-lists from previous shows this summer to get a taste of what we might hear on August 16th.

From California earlier this summer:

Gavin DeGraw Setlist Pacific Amphitheater, Costa Mesa, CA, USA 2017

And from a show in the Netherlands this spring:

We can’t wait for the show! Hope to see you there.

Purchase Tickets Here

