Taylor Swift Dismissed From DJ’s Lawsuit

It feels like this trial has lasted forever, and for those involved, it probably feels even worse. However, it seems Swift has finally had some closure – to at least part of the case.

The judge in the trial has dismissed Swift from DJ David Mueller’s lawsuit that claimed Swift caused him to get fired from his radio position in Denver – citing that he failed to prove such claims.

Jury to hear closing arguments in lawsuit and countersuit between Taylor Swift and the ex-DJ she says groped her https://t.co/XgzEwS6LwZ pic.twitter.com/6oYyx9t92K — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2017

However, it isn’t over yet though. Swift’s mother Andrea still has the suit against her, and the counter-suit portion has yet to begin.

More here.