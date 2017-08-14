Taylor Swift Dismissed From DJ’s Lawsuit

August 14, 2017 6:18 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: taylor swift
Photo: John Shearer / LP5 / Getty Images

It feels like this trial has lasted forever, and for those involved, it probably feels even worse.  However, it seems Swift has finally had some closure – to at least part of the case.

The judge in the trial has dismissed Swift from DJ David Mueller’s lawsuit that claimed Swift caused him to get fired from his radio position in Denver – citing that he failed to prove such claims.

However, it isn’t over yet though.  Swift’s mother Andrea still has the suit against her, and the counter-suit portion has yet to begin.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
September 14, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live