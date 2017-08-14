Selena Gomez Parodies News Anchor for Coach

By Annie Reuter

Selena Gomez may have found a new career. The singer recently unveiled a hilarious clip with Coach where she plays the role of a news anchor alongside Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers. The 40-second snippet has Gomez perfecting her fake television laugh, discussing breaking news, reading traffic reports and much more.

Gomez first announced her partnership with Coach in December. In addition to filming parodies, the singer has collaborated with the brand to help design several bags, wristlets and leather accessories. For more on her collection at Coach, visit the designer’s website and watch her hilarious parody below.