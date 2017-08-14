Bruno Mars In CLE: 24K Magic World Tour Info

August 14, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars / Kai Z Feng

Put your pinky rings up to the moon because Bruno Mars will be in Cleveland Tuesday night rockin’ Quicken Loans Arena.

 

Here’s what you gotta know:

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Camila Cabello is Bruno Mars’ supporting act

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena
1 Center Court
Cleveland, OH 44115

PARKING + SECURITY: Check out all the parking information here and be sure to arrive early so you can try one of the great places to eat in the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The 24K Magic World Tour has been leaving fans in absolute shock. Bruno is known to bring out some of his biggest hits such as Marry You and Uptown Funk but, don’t worry, he’ll also be playing plenty of new songs from his most recent album, 24k Magic.

If you’re into spoilers, we’ve included one of Bruno Mars’ setlists as well as Camila Cabello’s below.

 

Bruno Mars Setlist Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN, USA 2017, 24K Magic World Tour

Camila Cabello Setlist Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN, USA 2017

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 16, 2017
August 27, 2017

Listen Live