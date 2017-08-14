Bruno Mars In CLE: 24K Magic World Tour Info

Put your pinky rings up to the moon because Bruno Mars will be in Cleveland Tuesday night rockin’ Quicken Loans Arena.

Here’s what you gotta know:

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Camila Cabello is Bruno Mars’ supporting act

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

1 Center Court

Cleveland, OH 44115

PARKING + SECURITY: Check out all the parking information here and be sure to arrive early so you can try one of the great places to eat in the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The 24K Magic World Tour has been leaving fans in absolute shock. Bruno is known to bring out some of his biggest hits such as Marry You and Uptown Funk but, don’t worry, he’ll also be playing plenty of new songs from his most recent album, 24k Magic.

If you’re into spoilers, we’ve included one of Bruno Mars’ setlists as well as Camila Cabello’s below.