Bieber Got Rejected On Twitter

August 14, 2017 5:52 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Justin Bieber
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Ouch.

Getting rejected hurts.  It REALLY hurts when it’s online.  However when you have all of that AND you’re Justin Bieber?  Might as well just go home and hide.

Unfortunately for Bieber, that’s exactly what happened after he DM’d a gym in Georgia asking who one of their employees was.

Jessi Gober was the lucky lady Bieber was talking about, but sadly, she is taken – and apparently even the Bieb isn’t enough to sway her from her man.

Reaction was mixed, come on…maybe he could’ve gotten ONE date?  Maybe?

Poor guy.

 

More here.

 

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
September 14, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live