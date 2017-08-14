Bieber Got Rejected On Twitter

Ouch.

Getting rejected hurts. It REALLY hurts when it’s online. However when you have all of that AND you’re Justin Bieber? Might as well just go home and hide.

Unfortunately for Bieber, that’s exactly what happened after he DM’d a gym in Georgia asking who one of their employees was.

Did this actually just happen… lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

Jessi Gober was the lucky lady Bieber was talking about, but sadly, she is taken – and apparently even the Bieb isn’t enough to sway her from her man.

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Reaction was mixed, come on…maybe he could’ve gotten ONE date? Maybe?

Justin just asked who you were, it's not like he asked you to marry him. pic.twitter.com/GQhGJwOX2v — ؘ (@maIonestan) August 10, 2017

Poor guy.

