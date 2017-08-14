Amazon Recalled Fake Eclipse Glasses

August 14, 2017 6:29 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: solar eclipse
(Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

BE CAREFUL.  No, seriously, fake eclipse glasses could blind you – and Amazon is trying to crack down on it.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, we’re going to have the chance at checking out a solar eclipse, and there are ways to view it safely.  However, if you’re not careful, you can end up blind because of the intensity of the Sun.

Because of this, Amazon has decided to remove any eclipse glasses that don’t meet “certain standards.”  This is to prevent anyone from blinding themselves to get some cheap gear.

Right now, NASA and the American Astronomical Society only recognize 5 brands as being safe: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical, TSE 17 and Baader Planetarium.

So basically, if it’s not one of these – DON’T GET THEM.

More here.

