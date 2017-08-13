Tom Cruise Injured While Attempting ‘Mission Impossible 6’ Stunt

Years of doing his own stunts was bound to catch up with him sooner or later. In a video released by TMZ, Cruise attempted to jump from a rigging onto a building, but ended up falling a few feet short and slammed into the building. You see him get up after the fall and attempt to continue running, but he is seriously shaken up, limping and eventually falling back to the ground.

We don’t know the extent of his injuries, but we do know that it looks like it hurt. A lot.

You can watch the full video here.