Tom Cruise Injured While Attempting ‘Mission Impossible 6’ Stunt

August 13, 2017 12:33 PM By Morgan
Filed Under: Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Years of doing his own stunts was bound to catch up with him sooner or later. In a video released by TMZ, Cruise attempted to jump from a rigging onto a building, but ended up falling a few feet short and slammed into the building. You see him get up after the fall and attempt to continue running, but he is seriously shaken up, limping and eventually falling back to the ground.

We don’t know the extent of his injuries, but we do know that it looks like it hurt. A lot.

You can watch the full video here.

More from Morgan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
September 14, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live