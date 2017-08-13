Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help Victims Of The Flint Water Crisis

August 13, 2017 12:25 PM By Morgan
Filed Under: Bruno Mars
(Photo: Kai Z Feng)

Isn’t Bruno just the best? As if we needed another reason to love him, he announced at his concert in the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, that he would be donating $1 million to help aid the victims of the Flint Water Crisis.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said. “”Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Singer, dancer, philanthropist; Bruno. That’s what we like.

More from Morgan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
September 14, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live