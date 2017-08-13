Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help Victims Of The Flint Water Crisis

Isn’t Bruno just the best? As if we needed another reason to love him, he announced at his concert in the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, that he would be donating $1 million to help aid the victims of the Flint Water Crisis.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said. “”Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Singer, dancer, philanthropist; Bruno. That’s what we like.