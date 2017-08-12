Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 12, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

3. Attention-Charlie Puth

4. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

5. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

6. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

7. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

8. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

9. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

10. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

11. Believer-Imagine Dragons

12. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

13. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

14. Now or Never-Halsey

15. Praying-Kesha

16. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

17. Give Love-Andy Grammar

18. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

19. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

20. Versace On The Floor-Bruno Mars

