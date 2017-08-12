Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 12, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
3. Attention-Charlie Puth
4. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
5. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
6. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
7. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
8. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
9. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
10. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
11. Believer-Imagine Dragons
12. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
13. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
14. Now or Never-Halsey
15. Praying-Kesha
16. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
17. Give Love-Andy Grammar
18. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
19. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
20. Versace On The Floor-Bruno Mars
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.