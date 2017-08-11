Save The Date: Cleveland Taco Festival Coming This September!

Anybody who knows Cleveland knows that we have a solid line-up of tacos, ranging from the styles of classic mexicana to modern americana style.

A Taste of Your Town and Upcomingevents.com are putting together the Cleveland Taco Festival which will highlight the city’s best tacoes.

The event will be from 1-7pm on Saturday, Sept. 9th at JACK Thistledown Racino at 21501 Emery Rd, North Randall. You can get tickets starting at $9.99 for general admission and $49.99 for the VIP experience.

Over thirty vendors will be at the festival including: Paladar Latin Kitchen, Cafe 200, Barrio, BOMBA Tacos & Rum, Local Cantina, El Camino, MO Bite Products, Not Your Madre’s Tacos, Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant Taco Mike, Rocky River Brewing Co., Las Americas and Mi Casa Restaurant, La Taqueria & La Fiesta, Coyote’s Mexican Grill and Camino.

There will be $3 tacos as well as margs (that’s short for margaritas), tequila flights, bews and a large-scale nacho bar. A live Mariachi band and DJs will spin some tunes and there will be rides and a kids zone alongside a rather-hot chili pepper eating contest.

Check out the website here for information and tickets.