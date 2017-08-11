New Music Friday on Q104!

It’s Friday which means that here in ‘Merica, we get new music from all your favorite artists!

1. Probably the most anticipated single of the week, P!nk is back with her new song, “What About Us” from her upcoming seventh album, “Beautiful Trauma” (due October 13th). Compared to her last single, “Just Like Fire”, this track is a bit more soulful and slow. What do you think?

2. We love good local music on Q104, check out native Clevelander Michelle Morgan’s cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Give Me Love’. It’s enough to make you believe in love all over again!

3. Kesha’s third studio album ‘Rainbow’ comes out today! In the new video Kesha posted, she records the song ‘Rainbow’ live to tape. It’s pretty inspiring (The song contains explicit language).

4. More a fan of hard rock than pop? Queens of the Stone Age are out with a new track from their upcoming album, “Villians”. This second cut, “The Evil Has Landed” is the perfect blend of punk and edge.

5. After a delicious lead single, “The Man”, from their upcoming fifth album Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers give us a second taste of what to expect this September. Take a listen to “Run For Cover”, a perfect mix of The Killers’ old style in a contemporary lens.

Well, that’s a pretty good wrap-up of this week’s new music! Although you can never get Q-enough of music as we like to say (Actually, we may not say that around here).