Want to win tickets to see this guy?

Listen to the Jeremiah & Jeff Show on Cleveland’s Q104 on Monday, August 14th from 6 am to 10 am.

It’s the Bruno Blow Out!

We’re giving away 5 pairs on Bruno Mars tickets for his concert on Tuesday, August 15th at Quicken Loans Arena.

RELATED: 5 times Bruno Mars won Throwback Thursday

We’ll play 5 songs from Bruno Mars throughout the show. All you have to do is listen for the Bruno song played in it’s entirety, be the 14th caller, and you’ll win!