3-Day Only Krispy Kreme “Chocolate Glaze Doughnut”!

I love watching the solar eclipse with chocolate. August 11, 2017 6:44 AM
Article written by M. Hribar
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

So, we admit that we have a slight obsession with Krispy Kreme. But can you blame us after seeing these pictures of the NEW “Chocolate Glaze Doughnut”. Check it out below!

The new doughnut is to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse which will cross the U.S. from coast-t0-coast. The last time that happened was 99 years ago!

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S.” Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ CMO Jackie Woodward said. “Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.”

According to Krispy Kreme you can get these doughnuts only at these times: “fresh with the evening Hot Lights on Saturday 8/19 and Sunday 8/20, and the morning and evening Hot Lights on Monday 8/21”.

Can’t wait to get all chocolate-y on this one.

