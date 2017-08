Walmart has apologized for a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.

Twitter of course, responded accordingly…

This is definitely not okay, Sara. We’re very sorry and checking into how this could have happened. -Valerie — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Why is that not okay? Not seeing a problem. Funny ad. Don't be sorry for every disgruntled eyebrow move. Focus on your target audience. — Sergey Chunayev (@SergeyChunayev) August 10, 2017

It's not ok because of Sandy Hook, Columbine, Virginia Tech, UCC and all the other school shootings. — Michelle Parker SPHR (@parker_poses) August 10, 2017

I will bet no children / kittens died because of the sign! The bigger outrage is about having the sign out so early! — Paul Chisholm (@PaulChisholm) August 10, 2017

The sign has reportedly been removed and Walmart is investigating how this occurred.