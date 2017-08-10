Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Coming To Our Grocery Stores

August 10, 2017 12:11 PM
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMEBR 26: Starbucks Coffe Company's news product "Starbucks Discoveries"(Espressso (L), Latte (R)) are seen during a preview party on September 26, 2005 in Tokyo, Japan. "Starbucks Discoveries" is the company's first chilled cup coffee product which will be available at convenience stores on September 27 in Japan with the same coffee beans used at Starbucks stores. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

It’s August, which means it’s officially time to start obsessing over everything pumpkin. Pumpkin candles, pumpkin pie, and most importantly, Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks. Although we don’t know when PSL’s will be making their way back into our local Starbucks stores, you can pick up two new PSL products this month! You can buy ready-to-drink Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, which  means we can make our own pumpkin spice coffee at home!

BRB, running to the grocery store now.

