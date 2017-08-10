Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Coming To Our Grocery Stores

It’s August, which means it’s officially time to start obsessing over everything pumpkin. Pumpkin candles, pumpkin pie, and most importantly, Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks. Although we don’t know when PSL’s will be making their way back into our local Starbucks stores, you can pick up two new PSL products this month! You can buy ready-to-drink Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, which means we can make our own pumpkin spice coffee at home!

BRB, running to the grocery store now.