Kylie Jenner Is On Her Way To Becoming A Billionaire

Kylie Jenner has created a makeup empire. According to momager, Kris Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan could become a billionaire thanks to her growing cosmetics line. Let us remind you, Kylie Jenner is 20 years old (and today just so happens to be her birthday).

Kylie first started her line in 2015. Since then, Kylie Cosmetics has made $420 million in retail sales since then, and the company is estimated to make another $386 million in 2017. This also comes at an interesting time, as a new spinoff of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” “Life of Kylie,” just aired last week. In the season premiere, Kylie talked about all the things she missed out on throughout her childhood and teenage years due to her fame. She even went as far as to say she doesn’t want to be famous and has social anxiety.

She might not want to be famous, but who wouldn’t want to be a billionaire? That’s a pretty nice birthday present at 20.