Jim Carrey Shows Off His Artist Skills In Viral Documentary

Jim Carrey was once known as the king of comedies. Now, he is a recluse to Hollywood. After his last few movie appearances bombed, he has decided to try a new career route.

In a new viral video on Vimeo, Carrey has provided an answer to what he’s been up to with his new short documentary, “I Needed Color.”

The six-minute “documentary” has recently gone viral racking up over 2 million views.

The documentary finds Carrey hard at work in his art studio, and it features some truly jaw-dropping paintings made by the actor.

Carrey picked up art six years ago as a way to “heal a broken heart,”.

Watch the video below: