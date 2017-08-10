Fan Rushes Stage At Britney Spears Concert

A fan certainly caused some craziness amidst Britney Spears’ first concert back in Vegas Wednesday night. Spears’ had just finished singing “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and asked the crowd, “Are you guys having fun?”

All the while, the crasher was running around the stage, doing cartwheels, before backup dancers and security guards could intervene and pin him down.

Spears’ looks incredibly shaken in the video. While her microphone was still on, you hear Spears’ ask “Is something OK?” and “What’s going on?” You then see Britney buckle at the knees and ask the security guards, “He has a gun?” After that, Spear’s quickly left the stage, and the crasher made a failed attempt to break free from backup dancers and security guards.

No one was harmed at the concert and the crasher was immediately escorted off the premise. You can watch the full video here.