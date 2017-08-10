Fan Rushes Stage At Britney Spears Concert

August 10, 2017 2:09 PM By Morgan
Filed Under: Britney Spears
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A fan certainly caused some craziness amidst Britney Spears’ first concert back in Vegas Wednesday night. Spears’ had just finished singing “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and asked the crowd, “Are you guys having fun?”

All the while, the crasher was running around the stage, doing cartwheels, before backup dancers and security guards could intervene and pin him down.

Spears’ looks incredibly shaken in the video. While her microphone was still on, you hear Spears’ ask “Is something OK?” and “What’s going on?” You then see Britney buckle at the knees and ask the security guards, “He has a gun?” After that, Spear’s quickly left the stage, and the crasher made a failed attempt to break free from backup dancers and security guards.

No one was harmed at the concert and the crasher was immediately escorted off the premise. You can watch the full video here.

More from Morgan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live