Justin Timberlake Performed In Canton Last Weekend, At A $16 Million Private Party

In case you missed it, Justin Timberlake was in Canton over the weekend during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Thanks to CBS Sports compiling some social media from the event, we’ve got the breakdown for you here.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is worth billions of dollars, threw a party at the Glenmoor Country Club in Canton, and had J.T. be the source of entertainment for the night.

Jones promised that it “was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime bash.”

According to people there, Justin Timberlake played two-hour concert at the party.

During his set, Timberlake sang a little bit of everything.

Justin Timberlake w Marko and @nikkiosu24 @brandonfivestar #glenmoorcountryclub #jerryjonesforpresident #halloffame A post shared by Stacey Ann (@all_this_stacey) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

Justin Timberlake was on stage for about 2 hours at Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame party. Near end, he dialed up some Elvis for Jerry & his wife: pic.twitter.com/acRujGJibD — Brandon George (@DMN_George) August 5, 2017

Timberlake, via the Dallas Morning News, said it was an honor to be there.

Justin Timberlake: "We're stoked to be here tonight. Greatest owner in the history of sports being honored tonight." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) August 5, 2017

The Jones’ party during Hall of Fame weekend was over the top. It even included two former presidents in attendance (sort of) via a tribute video.

Cowboys produced tribute video for Jerry Jones, poking fun at Jerry-isms, at his Hall of Fame party. 2 ex presidents, Dak & Romo appeared: pic.twitter.com/OBc5tPWV5M — Brandon George (@DMN_George) August 5, 2017

Things got a little crazy…

Current view at the Jerry Jones @profootballhof party. It's insanity. A post shared by Rich Eisen (@richeisen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

But at the end of the night, the Cowboys’ owner took the time to stop for a picture with Timberlake, who was looking great as always.

CANT STOP THE FEELING…EPIC NIGHT! @justintimberlake #HOF2017 #dallascowboys #jerryjones #celebration A post shared by Charlotte Jones Anderson (@cjonesanderson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Wish we could’ve gotten an invite to be there! It was so close!