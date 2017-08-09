It’s Almost Time For Paradise!

August 9, 2017 7:22 AM
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 401a" - Looking for a second chance at love on the fourth season premiere of the highly anticipated "Bachelor in Paradise," beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on the ABC Television Network, the cast arrives one by one to their own private paradise in the gorgeous town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (Paul Hebert via Getty Images) CHRIS HARRISON

The Bachelor In Paradise trailer is out and it is straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

This  trailer that has forced millions of people to take a cold shower this morning.

This show is amazing. “Hot” doesn’t begin to describe it… It drips passion… romance…and screams tears of love triangles cultivated over the course of ten days in Paradise.

Don’t believe us? Take a look.

And remember the DeMario/Corinne situation? And all the bad publicity they were in? Nah, they’re going to air it ALL!

Bachelor fans rejoice for the couples in this trailer! Dean and Kristina? Are you serious?! Hottest couple since….EVER

Robby is going to be playing Raven and Amanda against each other…and Amanda already had a whirlwind hot and heavy romance in Paradise last time. The twins are back. Jasmine is gonna go pretty insane  in the hot tub. Daniel “The Canadian” is back and looking for love.

Not to mention Alex the Drama king is back. And Taylor vs Corrine?!

WHAT MORE CAN YOU ASK FOR?!?!?!

Bachelor in Paradise in all its glory returns to ABC Monday, August 14.

