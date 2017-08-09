It’s Almost Time For Paradise!

The Bachelor In Paradise trailer is out and it is straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

This trailer that has forced millions of people to take a cold shower this morning.

This show is amazing. “Hot” doesn’t begin to describe it… It drips passion… romance…and screams tears of love triangles cultivated over the course of ten days in Paradise.

Don’t believe us? Take a look.

And remember the DeMario/Corinne situation? And all the bad publicity they were in? Nah, they’re going to air it ALL!

Bachelor fans rejoice for the couples in this trailer! Dean and Kristina? Are you serious?! Hottest couple since….EVER

Robby is going to be playing Raven and Amanda against each other…and Amanda already had a whirlwind hot and heavy romance in Paradise last time. The twins are back. Jasmine is gonna go pretty insane in the hot tub. Daniel “The Canadian” is back and looking for love.

Not to mention Alex the Drama king is back. And Taylor vs Corrine?!

WHAT MORE CAN YOU ASK FOR?!?!?!

Bachelor in Paradise in all its glory returns to ABC Monday, August 14.