Have You Seen This Viral Beer Ad?

August 9, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: heineken, jeremiah and jeff show
A picture taken on August 4, 2017 shows Heineken beer bottles of the alcohol free beer brand Heineken 0.0 on the conveyor belt during the production in Den Bosch. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Lex van Lieshout / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP/Getty Images)

Raise a glass to the famous beer company, Heineken, for coming up with a political and controversial ad that’s also tests one’s humanity, character and ability to change.

Heineken’s new #OpenYourWorld campaign is nothing like you’d expect from a  beer commercial. There are actual real, raw and brilliant people in this ad!

Heinken’s ad goes further, however, and features people who disagree on issues like climate change, feminism, and transgender rights.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live