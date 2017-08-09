Have You Seen This Viral Beer Ad?

Raise a glass to the famous beer company, Heineken, for coming up with a political and controversial ad that’s also tests one’s humanity, character and ability to change.

Heineken’s new #OpenYourWorld campaign is nothing like you’d expect from a beer commercial. There are actual real, raw and brilliant people in this ad!

Heinken’s ad goes further, however, and features people who disagree on issues like climate change, feminism, and transgender rights.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think!